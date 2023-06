See more sharing options

OPP have closed a section of Highway 35 following a reported collision on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 35 near Coboconk.

In a tweet, police said the highway is closed between Somerville 3rd Concession and Somerville 5th Concession roads for a “serious” collision.

#CKLOPP have Highway 35 closed between Somerville 3rd Concession and Somerville 5th concession while they investigate a serious motor vehicle collision. Please be patient and get to your destination safely. ^cl — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 30, 2023

No other details have been provided.

More to come.