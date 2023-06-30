Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Severely depleted’ moisture levels spurs Foothills County to declare municipal agricultural disaster

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 3:16 pm
Dry conditions south of Calgary are resulting in crop losses already for some farmers. View image in full screen
Dry conditions south of Calgary are resulting in crop losses already for some farmers. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drought-like conditions have led Foothills County to declare a municipal agricultural disaster.

An uneven winter snowpack, little moisture early in the growing season, a lack of precipitation in-season and high temperatures created “poor growing conditions” throughout the county located immediately south of Calgary.

The municipality said anywhere from half to 90 per cent of annual crops and perennial forage stands have been impacted. Eastern areas have received less than a third of their average annual rainfall, with some seeing less than five centimetres to date, leaving soil moisture reserves “severely depleted.”

Annual crops south of Blackie and High River, Alta., have been the most severely affected, the county said. The hot, dry conditions caused poor germination and early maturity, and authorities said any additional moisture will have “little effect” on yields this year.

Click to play video: 'Extremely dry spring leaves southern Albertan farmers on the road to ‘zero production’'
Extremely dry spring leaves southern Albertan farmers on the road to ‘zero production’
Story continues below advertisement

Livestock has also been impacted with nominal pasture growth, leaving producers with having to feed their animals on hay fields earmarked for winter feed.

Trending Now

“With the lack of suitable pasture and high winter feeding costs, many producers will face the hard decision to disperse or reduce herd sizes,” Foothills County said in a release.

The declaration of the municipal agricultural disaster does not automatically trigger funding for farmers. The county said it brings awareness of the challenging conditions farmers are facing to the attention of other orders of government and the public.

Two weeks ago, Stettler County, located east of Red Deer, also declared an agricultural disaster.

More on Calgary
More on Canada
AgricultureAlberta agricultureAlberta farmersAlberta droughtAgricultural DisasterFoothills Countymunicipal agricultural disaster
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content