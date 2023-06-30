‘Severely depleted’ moisture levels spurs Foothills County to declare municipal agricultural disaster

Send this page to someone via email

Drought-like conditions have led Foothills County to declare a municipal agricultural disaster.

An uneven winter snowpack, little moisture early in the growing season, a lack of precipitation in-season and high temperatures created “poor growing conditions” throughout the county located immediately south of Calgary.

The municipality said anywhere from half to 90 per cent of annual crops and perennial forage stands have been impacted. Eastern areas have received less than a third of their average annual rainfall, with some seeing less than five centimetres to date, leaving soil moisture reserves “severely depleted.”

Annual crops south of Blackie and High River, Alta., have been the most severely affected, the county said. The hot, dry conditions caused poor germination and early maturity, and authorities said any additional moisture will have “little effect” on yields this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Livestock has also been impacted with nominal pasture growth, leaving producers with having to feed their animals on hay fields earmarked for winter feed.

“With the lack of suitable pasture and high winter feeding costs, many producers will face the hard decision to disperse or reduce herd sizes,” Foothills County said in a release.

The declaration of the municipal agricultural disaster does not automatically trigger funding for farmers. The county said it brings awareness of the challenging conditions farmers are facing to the attention of other orders of government and the public.

Two weeks ago, Stettler County, located east of Red Deer, also declared an agricultural disaster.