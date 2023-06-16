Dry conditions prompt Alberta county to declare agricultural disaster

Send this page to someone via email

A very light snowpack, no run-off, an early and extended heat wave and no moisture forced the county of Stettler to declare an agricultural disaster on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing exceptionally large numbers of livestock being dispersed at auction marts for this time of year, and producers are contacting us to report they are out of feed, cannot afford feed and looking ahead and realizing at this point that the probability of growing feed to support their operations is very, very slim,” said Reeve Larry Clarke.

“Agriculture is a very big part of what we do here in Stettler County and of what fuels our economy and lives. We are hearing the pleas from our farmers and producers and we need to take action,” he said.

Councillors said recent moisture maps, current conditions, as well as empty dugouts and wetlands throughout the region support the serious declaration.

View image in full screen Moisture maps for Stettler, June 2023. Courtesy: County of Stettler

“The Alberta government has announced some pasture programs in light of the lack of pasture due to the wildfire situation in our province,” said Quinton Beaumont, manager of agricultural operations.

“While that is not a consideration in our area, we are seeing producers putting herds out into their hay fields, with no other options at hand beyond herd dispersals.”

Stettler council is using the disaster declaration to reach out to the provincial and federal governments “to advocate for assistance and support for an agriculture industry battling drought in Alberta,” the county said in a notice on its website.

The county said Stettler is the first municipality to declare an agricultural disaster in Alberta this year due to drought.

1:56 Hot and dry conditions could produce ‘catastrophic’ situation for Alberta ranchers

Southern Alberta farmers have already been raising the alarm.

According to the June 6 Agricultural Moisture Situation update, a warm, dry fall and spring have failed to recharge soil moisture leaving many areas facing once-in-50-year lows for this time of year.

“(Crops) are dying essentially. It’s something that we’ve never experienced before. We’ve had dry conditions later in the season but to have it at the end of May, beginning of June like this is unprecedented,” said Stephen Vandervalk, a fourth-generation farmer in southern Alberta and the vice president of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association, on June 11.

“We are out a third of our crop as of today, for sure, and every single day it’s just nose-diving. Every day now we are probably losing five per cent of our yields, so if we don’t get rain for another week, then half a crop, maybe, is in the cards,” Vandervalk said.

1:50 Extremely dry spring leaves southern Albertan farmers on the road to ‘zero production’

The reeve of Foothills County says a lot of ranchers are not turning their cattle out to pasture because there isn’t a lot of grass out there. That means the cattle are still feeding from winter storage.

“Once those start to be depleted, which I’m hearing they’re getting close, they will either be buying feed or looking for other pastures because in this area, we’re certainly not seeing a lot of grass,” said Delilah Miller on Sunday in High River.

Miller also said dugouts are drying up because of the lack of rain.

Miller added farmers are telling her that if they get some rain in the next week they could possibly salvage their crops. She said if the county declared a drought emergency, farmers and ranchers could seek federal help.

Steady rain in June and July should make canola salvageable, but the outlook could be worse for cereal crops like barley and wheat.

Stettler is located about 185 kilometres south-southeast of Edmonton and about 80 kilometres east of Red Deer.

– with files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News