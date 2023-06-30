Menu

Crime

Bail denied for Alberta man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 5 women

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2023 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Court documents reveal new details in Alberta sexual assault, confinement investigation'
Court documents reveal new details in Alberta sexual assault, confinement investigation
Troubling new information has been released in court documents in the case of Richard Mantha, a man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women in Calgary’s sex trade. Ina Sidhu reports. Warning: The contents in this story my be disturbing to some viewers. – Jun 9, 2023
A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women in Calgary has been denied bail.

Richard Robert Mantha, who is 59, faces numerous charges involving five women that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

READ MORE: Court documents reveal new details in Alberta sexual assault, confinement investigation

His bail hearing took place over two days, but the details are covered by a publication ban.

The judge denied Mantha’s release before trial, which is tentatively set for early 2024.

Police have said the women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

Mantha was charged after officers cordoned off a property east of Calgary in April and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said at the time that no bodies were found.

