Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary and Rocky View

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta., as well as the City of Calgary.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for dangerous storms to develop – these storms may have strong winds, heavy rain and hail big enough to cause damage.

It said the storms are likely to develop in the Foothills and move east in the afternoon.

There is a slight chance a tornado could develop later in the day in the central Foothills, said Environment Canada.

These storms are capable of producing large hail that can cause serious injury, break windows, damage property and dent vehicles. Strong winds can break branches off of trees, damage weak buildings, toss loose objects and overturn large vehicles.

Heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada encourages people to take cover when threatening storms approach.

“When thunder roars, go indoors,” said Environment Canada, noting that lightning hurts and kills Canadians every year.

Monitor alerts and forecasts issued on Environment Canada’s website.