Canada

Elections Sask. looking at improved accessibility for 2024 general election

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 3:27 pm
Saskatchewan to modernize voting process for the 2024 election. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan to modernize voting process for the 2024 election. Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi / Global News
Elections Saskatchewan has released a new three-year plan to make voting in the next general election more accessible.

The organization will use the next three byelections coming up in August and September to test electronic poll books, vote-counting methods and real-time data sharing.

Dr. Michael Boda, chief electoral officer for the Province of Saskatchewan said voters want to vote when and where it suits them and the time for change has come.

“I have presented a consistent, achievable vision of the pathway to a modernized election and all the benefits it brings. The final decision as to whether Saskatchewan will embrace that vision is now left to our elected MLAs,” Boda said.

Sask. chief electoral officer says results could be delayed on election night

The next general election is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2024, but the exact format has yet to be determined.

Electronic poll books and vote-counting equipment cannot be used in the next general election unless approved by the Legislative Assembly’s Board of Internal Economy.

In an email statement to Global News, the Saskatchewan government said recent amendments to the Elections Act will be implemented in the next election and they await any additional changes.

“Our expectation is that the changes approved by the Assembly will be implemented by the Chief Electoral Officer for the 2024 general election. BOIE (board of internal economy) will review the Chief Electoral Officer’s request to determine what additional approvals, if any, are required to ensure the 2024 general election is administered in accordance with the legislation.”

