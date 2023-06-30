Menu

Crime

Ottawa police investigate 2nd fatal shooting in two days

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2023 12:48 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s patch is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s patch is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed in Carlington, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood over two days.

Police say investigators do not believe there is a link between the two shootings.

Police identified 19-year-old Zachary Tiglik as the victim of Thursday night’s shooting, but they have not released any suspect descriptions.

They say it took place around 9:30 p.m. on Caldwell Avenue.

Trending Now

It comes after police say a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning just blocks away, on Raven Avenue.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have more information about either shooting.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

