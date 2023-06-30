Menu

Crime

Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener’s Victoria Park doused with red paint again

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 11:28 am
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. Lupin/Wikimedia Commons
Ahead of Canada Day weekend, the statue of Queen Victoria in Victoria Park has once again been splattered with red paint, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police were called to the park on Thursday shortly after 7 a.m. when the vandalism was reported.

Police believe that the incident had occurred sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

This is at least the fifth time the statue has had a red paint bath over the past few years.

The city of Kitchener announced last summer that it was looking for feedback on what to do with the statue which has been in the park since 1911.

A report from staff noted that it costs $5,000 to clean the statue every time it is vandalized by red paint.
Some in the community are upset with a statue honouring a woman who they say helped found the residential school system in Canada.

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

