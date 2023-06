Send this page to someone via email

A free community carnival is being held at the Central Urban Metis Federation Inc. building at 315 Avenue M in Saskatoon on Friday.

The carnival is being put on to celebrate CUMFI running in Saskatoon for 30 years.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will have a barbecue, rides, entertainment, face painting, cotton candy, ice cream and slushies.