Victoria police need help finding missing 17-year-old girl at high risk

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl thought to be at high risk.

Lia Barker was last seen on June 20 in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue, and reported missing the following day.

Police have been unable to locate her since then.

Barker is described as Caucasian, five-feet-nine-inches tall and has a slim build and short pink hair.

Police say she was recently seen wearing a long pink wig, a black hoodie and black pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.