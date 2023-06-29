Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary man passes on ‘incredible’ piece of the past he saved from the trash

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 8:19 pm
John McDermid (L) and Gilbert Ng hold the painting of the old Crescent Heights library on June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
John McDermid (L) and Gilbert Ng hold the painting of the old Crescent Heights library in June 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary man is giving new life to a piece of city history that was destined for the dumpster. The long-lost piece of the past is now going back to its old home.

John McDermid had an oil painting of the old Crescent Heights library hanging in his garage for the past 20 years.

McDermid was part of a volunteer crew that came across the painting while cleaning out a storage room in the nearby Crescent Heights Community Hall two decades ago.

“I said ‘No, that can’t go in the bin,’” McDermid said.

Click to play video: '‘Vanishing icons of the west’ showcased at Calgary exhibit of grain elevator paintings'
‘Vanishing icons of the west’ showcased at Calgary exhibit of grain elevator paintings

After saving the painting from the trash, McDermid hung it on the wall inside his garage.

Story continues below advertisement

“It accumulated some dirt over the years,” he said.

McDermid recently got out a brush and cloth, and cleaned the dust off the painting, readying it to donate to a dentist near his home.

The family of Dr. Gilbert Ng had converted the old library to a dental clinic after purchasing the building shortly after the Calgary Public Library closed the Crescent Heights branch in 1994.

The library had been operating since it opened in 1943.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Bringing communities together through common agendas'
Bringing communities together through common agendas

“The building was originally a restaurant and dance place,” McDermid said. “It opened in 1939.”

When McDermid presented the restored painting to Ng, the dentist was impressed.

“Wow, this is incredible!” Ng said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ng plans to hang the painting in his waiting room, providing a bit of a fun history lesson for his patients.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see a piece of history like this, immortalized in an oil painting,” Ng said. “It’s very well-restored – looks like it’s professionally done.”

More on Calgary
More on Canada
ArtCalgary ArtCalgary Public LibraryCalgary HistoryCalgary libraryCrescent Heights librarysaved painting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content