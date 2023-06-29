Fintry, B.C. area wildfire under control, crews to be on site overnight

Send this page to someone via email

A fire spotted on Thursday afternoon in the Fintry, B.C., protected area is now considered under control.

BC Wildfire information officer Aydan Coray said the fire was likely caused by lightning and is mapped at just under one hectare in size.

“We have seven personnel on site this afternoon,” Coray said.

The fire was spotted just after 1 p.m., and it was just before 5 p.m. when it was classified as under control, Coray said.

Even though it’s under control and firefighters have secured the perimeter, they will likely be on-site throughout the night implementing fuel-free guards and wet lines.