Fire

Fintry, B.C. area wildfire under control, crews to be on site overnight

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 8:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Protecting your property from wildfires'
Protecting your property from wildfires
WATCH: Global BC's Michael Newman talks to FireSmart BC about things people can do to protect their homes and neighbourhood.
A fire spotted on Thursday afternoon in the Fintry, B.C., protected area is now considered under control.

BC Wildfire information officer Aydan Coray said the fire was likely caused by lightning and is mapped at just under one hectare in size.

“We have seven personnel on site this afternoon,” Coray said.

Click to play video: 'The Fintry Queen continues to looks for new investors'
The Fintry Queen continues to looks for new investors

The fire was spotted just after 1 p.m., and it was just before 5 p.m. when it was classified as under control, Coray said.

Even though it’s under control and firefighters have secured the perimeter, they will likely be on-site throughout the night implementing fuel-free guards and wet lines.

