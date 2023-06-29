Vernon, B.C. firefighters knock down Polson Park Motel blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at Vernon, B.C.’s, old Polson Park Motel was snuffed out quickly Thursday, but firefighters soon found out they had more work ahead of them when a grass fire started to take off.

The motel fire was reported just after 12 p.m. Thursday when heavy smoke began filling the interior of the former Polson Park Motel, located in the 3200-block of 24th Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a fire inside the laundry room of the building and quickly extinguished it, ultimately containing the fire to the single room, fire department officials said in a press release.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will have to take place.

“Shortly after the structure fire was reported, crews were also dispatched to a grass fire in the 400-block of High Ridge Road,” the Vernon Fire Department said.

The two incidents are not related.

“The VFRS forestry truck and engine attended the grass fire scene and crews quickly began attacking the fire,” the fire department said. “Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area.”

The fire grew to approximately 500 feet by 200 feet before crews could start to get it under control. BC Wildfire Service has been called for assistance.

At this time, there is no impact to traffic.