Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Vernon, B.C. firefighters knock down Polson Park Motel blaze

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 7:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Protecting your property from wildfires'
Protecting your property from wildfires
WATCH: Global BC's Michael Newman talks to FireSmart BC about things people can do to protect their homes and neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire at Vernon, B.C.’s, old Polson Park Motel was snuffed out quickly Thursday, but firefighters soon found out they had more work ahead of them when a grass fire started to take off.

The motel fire was reported just after 12  p.m. Thursday when heavy smoke began filling the interior of the former Polson Park Motel, located in the 3200-block of 24th Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a fire inside the laundry room of the building and quickly extinguished it, ultimately containing the fire to the single room, fire department officials said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Summer wildfire forecast'
Summer wildfire forecast

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will have to take place.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Shortly after the structure fire was reported, crews were also dispatched to a grass fire in the 400-block of High Ridge Road,” the Vernon Fire Department said.

The two incidents are not related.

“The VFRS forestry truck and engine attended the grass fire scene and crews quickly began attacking the fire,” the fire department said. “Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area.”

The fire grew to approximately 500 feet by 200 feet before crews could start to get it under control. BC Wildfire Service has been called for assistance.

At this time, there is no impact to traffic.

 

More on Canada
BC Wildfire ServiceVernon Fire Department3200-block of 24th Avenue.High Ridge RoadHigh Ridge Road firePolson Park MotelVFRS forestry truck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content