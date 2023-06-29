Menu

Crime

Victim seriously injured after verbal argument escalates to assault in Clarington, Ont., driveway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 4:19 pm
Officers released this image of the suspect vehicle.
Officers released this image of the suspect vehicle. Handout / Durham Regional Police
A suspect is wanted after a male victim was assaulted in the driveway of his Clarington, Ont., home, leaving him in hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Durham Regional Police said it happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Baxter Street and Aspen Springs Drive.

The victim was involved in a verbal argument with the driver of a white pickup and during the argument, the victim was assaulted, police said.

On Thursday, police said he remained in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are now trying to identify the suspect, described as a male with a medium build and dark hair. Police said he was wearing a hat, a fitted long-sleeve construction shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

The vehicle was described as a white Dodge Ram that has a Canada flag on the front quarter panel.

“Police are looking for anyone with information in relation to the assault or the vehicle to contact investigators,” officers said.

“Investigators are also encouraging the driver of the vehicle to contact a lawyer and turn himself into police.”

Anyone with information can contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1605 0r 1606 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

