Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Significant emotional impact’: B.C. hospital staff shaken after police fatally shoot man inside ER

By Amy Judd & Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Fatal shooting closes down B.C. hospital'
Fatal shooting closes down B.C. hospital
A vehicle accident on the Coquihalla Highway ended in a fatal shooting at a hospital on Wed. June 28, 2023, in a series of events now under investigation by B.C.'s independent civilian police watchdog. According to the RCMP, two people involved in the crash got into an altercation at the Fraser Canyon Hospital, one of whom was shot by police. The hospital has since reopened.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The emergency department at a hospital in Hope, B.C., that was the site of a fatal police shooting on Wednesday has reopened.

An internal email obtained by Global News from Fraser Health CEO Victoria Lee says she knows what happened inside the Fraser Canyon Hospital’s emergency department had a “significant emotional impact” on staff and patients that witnessed the incident.

The chain of events leading up to the shooting began shortly before noon on the Coquihalla Highway, where emergency crews attended a two-vehicle crash near the Zopkios offramp.

Multiple people were hurt and taken to Hope’s Fraser Canyon Hospital for treatment.

According to an RCMP media release, two of the people involved in the crash then got into an altercation serious enough that attending paramedics asked for police help.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers arrived at the hospital where “an interaction occurred” between them and one man “resulting in one officer discharging their firearm.”

Police said the man got immediate medical help but died at the scene.

It is not known what caused the police officer to discharge their firearm.

Click to play video: 'IIO report clears officer involved in deadly Langley shooting'
IIO report clears officer involved in deadly Langley shooting

In the internal email to staff, Lee said she understands that what happened was distressing but the police incident is now over.

Trending Now

“First and foremost, we want to express our gratitude for the swift and commendable response of our staff and medical staff at Fraser Canyon Hospital,” the email reads.

“Their professionalism and courage ensured the safety and well-being of our patients, colleagues and visitors.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lee said some staff stayed late to make sure the hospital ER could return to normal.

“We also extend our gratitude to staff at Chilliwack General Hospital who travelled to Fraser Canyon Hospital to relieve impacted staff, and to BC Emergency Health Services who provided additional resources to ensure the safety of the community. This coordinated response came together quickly and without hesitation.”

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to Hope to review police actions.

More on Crime
Fraser CanyonHospital shootingER hospital shootingER shootingFraser Canyon ERFraser Canyon ER shootingHope ER hospital shootingHope hospital shootingHospital shooting Hope
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content