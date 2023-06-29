‘Significant emotional impact’: B.C. hospital staff shaken after police fatally shoot man inside ER

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at a hospital in Hope, B.C., that was the site of a fatal police shooting on Wednesday has reopened.

An internal email obtained by Global News from Fraser Health CEO Victoria Lee says she knows what happened inside the Fraser Canyon Hospital’s emergency department had a “significant emotional impact” on staff and patients that witnessed the incident.

The chain of events leading up to the shooting began shortly before noon on the Coquihalla Highway, where emergency crews attended a two-vehicle crash near the Zopkios offramp.

Multiple people were hurt and taken to Hope’s Fraser Canyon Hospital for treatment.

According to an RCMP media release, two of the people involved in the crash then got into an altercation serious enough that attending paramedics asked for police help.

Officers arrived at the hospital where “an interaction occurred” between them and one man “resulting in one officer discharging their firearm.”

Police said the man got immediate medical help but died at the scene.

It is not known what caused the police officer to discharge their firearm.

In the internal email to staff, Lee said she understands that what happened was distressing but the police incident is now over.

“First and foremost, we want to express our gratitude for the swift and commendable response of our staff and medical staff at Fraser Canyon Hospital,” the email reads.

“Their professionalism and courage ensured the safety and well-being of our patients, colleagues and visitors.”

Lee said some staff stayed late to make sure the hospital ER could return to normal.

“We also extend our gratitude to staff at Chilliwack General Hospital who travelled to Fraser Canyon Hospital to relieve impacted staff, and to BC Emergency Health Services who provided additional resources to ensure the safety of the community. This coordinated response came together quickly and without hesitation.”

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to Hope to review police actions.