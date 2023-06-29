4 teens charged after fireworks shot at person holding newborn baby in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four teens have been charged after fireworks were shot at a person holding a newborn baby in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 22 at around 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the Sherbourne Sreet and Bloor Street East area.

Police said the victim was walking southbound on Sherbourne Street, while holding a newborn child. The person was accompanied by a friend, officers said.

According to police, a group of four or five youths were running northbound towards the victim.

As they approached, police allege one of the youths shot fireworks at the victim holding the baby.

“The second victim jumped in front of the infant and was hit by the firework in the chest, burning their shirt,” police said in a news release.

Police said the suspects were then seen running toward Sherbourne Subway station.

“It was also reported that another victim ran into oncoming traffic to avoid being hit by a firework,” police said.

According to police, investigators are attempting to locate the third victim.

Police said two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested.

They have each been charged with three counts each of throwing an explosive at a person with the intent to cause bodily harm, mischief causing property obstruction and endangering life, and mischief under $5,000.

One of the youths has also been charged with an additional count of mischief or damage to property not exceeding $5,000.

The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teens are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.