Vehicle stop leads to Saskatoon drug trafficking bust

Saskatoon police made headway on Wednesday after a traffic stop made a breakthrough in a drug trafficking investigation.

Months into the investigation, Saskatoon police stopped a vehicle believed to contain people trafficking drugs. Five people were arrested in the 2900 block of McClocklin Road and the 300 block of J.J. Thiessen Way.

During the searches, police say they seized numerous items consistent with drug trafficking, including:

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML63

$2,434.85

318.2 g methamphetamine

385.1 g fentanyl

23.5 g psilocybin

1.81 L gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

48 vyvanse pills (amphetamine)

4 LSD pills

10 temazepam pills (benzo)

a prohibited semi-automatic pistol, loaded magazine, additional ammunition

12-gauge pump-action shotgun with flash suppressor

two bladed weapons

three 3D printing machines

eCard printer with blank plastic cards to manufacture counterfeit identification

two digital scales

two mobile phones

Two of those arrested were released without charges.

Two men, age 40 and 43, are facing numerous charges related to drug trafficking, weapons, possession of the proceeds of crime and failure to comply with court-imposed orders.

The final woman, 35 years old, was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges might come down the line.