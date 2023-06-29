Menu

National

Canada

Vehicle stop leads to Saskatoon drug trafficking bust

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 1:46 pm
Members of the Saskatoon Crime Reduction Team have advanced a months-long drug trafficking investigation with the execution of a vehicle stop and search warrant.
Members of the Saskatoon Crime Reduction Team have advanced a months-long drug trafficking investigation with the execution of a vehicle stop and search warrant.
Saskatoon police made headway on Wednesday after a traffic stop made a breakthrough in a drug trafficking investigation.

Months into the investigation, Saskatoon police stopped a vehicle believed to contain people trafficking drugs. Five people were arrested in the 2900 block of McClocklin Road and the 300 block of J.J. Thiessen Way.

During the searches, police say they seized numerous items consistent with drug trafficking, including:

  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz ML63
  • $2,434.85
  • 318.2 g methamphetamine
  • 385.1 g fentanyl
  • 23.5 g psilocybin
  • 1.81 L gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
  • 48 vyvanse pills (amphetamine)
  • 4 LSD pills
  • 10 temazepam pills (benzo)
  • a prohibited semi-automatic pistol, loaded magazine, additional ammunition
  • 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with flash suppressor
  • two bladed weapons
  • three 3D printing machines
  • eCard printer with blank plastic cards to manufacture counterfeit identification
  • two digital scales
  • two mobile phones
Two of those arrested were released without charges.

Two men, age 40 and 43, are facing numerous charges related to drug trafficking, weapons, possession of the proceeds of crime and failure to comply with court-imposed orders.

The final woman, 35 years old, was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges might come down the line.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceDrug TraffickingSaskatoonSaskatoon Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

