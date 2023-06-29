Photo, video released of Vancouver transit bus fight suspect that left man with severed finger

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for help to identify a suspect involved in an alleged assault that began with an altercation on a bus.

On May 23, just before 6 p.m., two men boarded a bus at the Marine Drive Canada Line Station in Vancouver.

Police have now released video of the suspect boarding the bus.

A physical altercation between the two men started on the bus and a bus window was broken. A bystander was also injured, police said.

Both men left the bus shortly after but then became involved in a second altercation, police said, near SE Marine Drive and 70th Avenue.

The victim suffered significant injuries including a broken jaw and a severed finger.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old, six-foot-one in height with a stocky build and shoulder-length light brown hair. He was wearing a green long-sleeved sweater with a white shirt underneath, green shorts, white running shoes and carrying a black tote bag.

“Investigators have exhausted all leads in this incident and are now requesting help in identifying the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police, as is the man himself. We would like to be able to piece together the series of events that took place during this incident,” Const. Amanda Steed said in a release.

Anyone with any information about this assault is asked to contact Transit Police by phone at 604-515-8300 or by text at 87-77-77 and refer to file #23-9759.