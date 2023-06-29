Menu

Fire

Fireworks believed to have sparked Vernon house fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 1:41 pm
Canada Day fireworks cancelled in Vancouver
– May 25, 2023
A fire in a Vernon subdivision early Thursday is believed to have been caused by fireworks, which city officials say are illegal to possess or store, let alone set off.

The fire started at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Blue Jay Road. By the time firefighters arrived, crews confirmed the front entrance of the home was aflame, and the attic and roof were also on fire.

“There was extensive damage to the entire structure due to the roof collapsing and fire operations,” said Alan Hofsink, Vernon Fire Department deputy fire chief, on Thursday.

“Crews remained on site for the duration of the night and began an investigation this morning.”

Emergency services urge residents to use safety around fireworks

 

Two occupants and a pet dog were home during the fire. All got out safely. No injuries were reported and Emergency Support Services was called to assist the family.

While they haven’t said how they determined that the fire was started with fireworks, or who would have used them in an unsafe manner, officials offered a reminder that fireworks are not welcome within city boundaries.

Firefighters are reminding residents that it is illegal to possess, store, or discharge fireworks within Vernon’s boundary without a permit.

“This is particularly important to remember ahead of the Canada Day long weekend,” officials said.

The possession, storage, or discharge of fireworks without a permit may result in a fine of up to $300 and multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction.

