Canada

S&P/TSX composite edges up in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. stocks also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 11:58 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the financial and technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets also moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.40 points at 19,822.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 193.59 points at 34,046.25. The S&P 500 index was up 12.35 points at 4,389.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.99 points at 13,607.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.51 cents US compared with 75.45 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was down 40 cents at US$69.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.90 at US$1,919.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.70 a pound.

