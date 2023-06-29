Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested after waving knife in north-end office: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 12:36 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman on weapons charges following an incident at an office on June 28, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough woman is facing weapons charges following an incident at an office on Wednesday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service say officers responded to reports of a client waving a knife inside an office in the area of Chemong and Towerhill roads in the city’s north end.

Police say the suspect had left the area before officers arrived. She was located at her residence and taken into custody.

The 25-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; mischief under $5,000; assault with a weapon; and failing to comply with an undertaking to not occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

She was held in custody and appeared in court later Wednesday.

