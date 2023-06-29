Search resumes for teen in Golden Ears Park, missing since Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of volunteers from various search and rescue teams resumed the search Thursday morning for a missing 16-year-old in Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Esther Wang was hiking with three of her peers on the East Canyon Trail to Steve’s Lookout as part of an organized youth activity on Tuesday.

They started around 9 a.m., left the lookout at about 2:45 p.m. and noticed that Wang was not with them about 15 minutes later.

Wang is carrying a cellphone but police say due to the remote area and lack of cell reception the pings to try to locate her have been negative.

Police said Wang has food and water with her.

She is described as an Asian girl, about five feet three inches tall with a slim build. She has long black hair and began the hike wearing black leggings, a black jacket and a navy blue baseball hat. She also carried a blue, red and white backpack.

Sixteen-year-old Esther Wang was hiking with a youth group on the East Canyon Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Tues. June 27, 2023, and was separated from her peers. She is still missing, with search and rescue efforts now underway.

Anyone who was hiking in the park on Tuesday and may have information that could assist the search effort is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Police said the area remains open to hikers but added they do not need any more volunteers at this time.

“We’re encouraging people that while the trail is open, there is an ongoing search and those there from SAR are well-trained and adequately supported for the search they are doing,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP said Wednesday.

“They would like to be able to focus on the task at hand and this will enable them to do so.”