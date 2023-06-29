Waterloo stabbing: What we know so far as investigators probe motive

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Waterloo are investigating what led to a stabbing at the city’s main university that sent three people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident at the University of Waterloo has shaken the school community, and has left many seeking answers.

With one suspect in custody, investigators are turning their attention to what led to the crime.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

Waterloo Regional Police said officers were called to the school at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a stabbing was reported at the school’s Hagey Hall.

Officers found two women and a man suffering from stab wounds. Waterloo police Supt. Shaena Morris said the three victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

View image in full screen Police and students at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday. Submitted / Global News

Morris said a man was “quickly” arrested after the incident, with the help of the university’s special constables.

In a tweet at around 4:50 p.m., the school said there was “no further threat to our campus community,” and asked people in Hagey Hall to vacate “immediately.”

Who is the suspect?

The person in custody is a member of the school community, Morris confirmed.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been laid.

Nick Manning, associate vice-president of communications with the University of Waterloo, said the incident occurred in a second-year philosophy class, adding that the victims were two students and a professor.

Continuing to investigate a stabbing incident that took place inside a classroom at the University of Waterloo. One male was taken into police custody. The investigation is ongoing. Call police or @Waterloocrime with info. Occ: 23-185168 (917) More: https://t.co/C0jaBcScVA. pic.twitter.com/wGXUUDBe5F — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 29, 2023

Students at the university told Global News the stabbing occurred during a gender studies class.

According to the University of Waterloo’s program website, the gender and social justice program is run through the department of philosophy, with the administrative staff for the philosophy department handling admissions, program details and queries for the program.

Shortly after the incident, the school cancelled all remaining classes scheduled to take place at Hagey Hall on Wednesday.

What is going on now?

An investigation into the incident and the motive continues.

The University of Waterloo is working to provide support to those impacted by the incident, Manning said.

He added counsellors from the Canadian Mental Health Association will be at the university to provide support as needed.

View image in full screen Members of Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday. Police said three victims were stabbed inside the university’s Hagey Hall, with one person taken into custody. Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press

At 3:15 p.m. Eastern, the school community will gather in the university’s arts quad in recognition of the attack and trauma the community has endured, the school said on Twitter. Remarks are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a moment of silence at 3:37 p.m.

James Rush, vice-president academic and provost at the University of Waterloo, said in a statement Thursday that Hagey Hall is open and all classes and other activities scheduled will proceed as planned.

Rush confirmed the stabbing happened in a gender studies class. He also said the school’s emergency alert system, despite being tested earlier in the day, “did not activate as quickly as we would all have expected.”

View image in full screen A stabbing at the University of Waterloo left three people injured Wednesday. Global News / Ahmar Khan

“One of our priorities in assessing how we can better support you in future will be to look again at WatSAFE and our emergency notification systems to ensure we have processes that work as expected when we need them,” he said.

“I acknowledge that many people will speculate about the motivation for this attack; we must be patient and have confidence in the judicial process. I urge you to focus your energy on supporting one another during this very traumatic time.”

Yesterday’s stabbings at a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo are horrifying and unacceptable. This type of violence must always be condemned. Our thoughts are with the professor and two students who were injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 29, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident “horrifying and unacceptable.”

“This type of violence must always be condemned,” he said on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with the professor and two students who were injured.”

— with files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen and Hannah Jackson