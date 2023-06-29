Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome 4th child via surrogate

Send this page to someone via email

Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend have welcomed a new baby boy into their lives.

Wren Alexander Stephens was born on June 19, Teigen, 37, revealed in a Wednesday Instagram post. The new baby marks the couple’s fourth child and the first born via a surrogate.

View image in full screen Photo of Wren Alexander Stephens, the newest born child of model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen wrote, though she wondered if she’d ever be able to carry a child again after experiencing a miscarriage during her third pregnancy in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she wrote.

Teigen writes that she and husband Legend, 44, contacted a surrogacy agency in 2021 with the intention of “having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

But early on in their surrogacy journey, Teigen says she came out of a therapy session and decided she wanted to try conceiving one more time.

“And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles,” Teigen writes, referencing her first two children with Legend, born in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

“We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti,” who was born in January this year.

Meanwhile, the couple were also in the early stages of Wren’s surrogacy, and had met Alexandra, “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine,” who would eventually give birth to their new baby boy.

Teigen revealed that the couple paid tribute to Alexandra with Wren’s middle name, Alexander, “a name forever connected to you,” Teigen wrote to her surrogate in her post. “We want to thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra.”

When Alexandra became pregnant with Wren, Teigen writes that they celebrated with hot pot and “watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies,” as Teigen was still pregnant with Esti at the time.

View image in full screen Photo of Chrissy Teigen kissing her surrogate’s baby bump before the birth of her fourth child, Wren Alexander Stephens. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th,” baby Wren was born.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” the model concluded her post.

Legend marked the occasion by posting a picture of him and their children on Instagram, saying: “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.”