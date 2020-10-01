Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 1 2020 6:30pm
02:06

Farah Nasser shares personal story in response to Chrissy Teigen’s social media posts after death of son

Farah Nasser shares her own personal story in response to Chrissy Teigen’s social media posts following the death of her son.

