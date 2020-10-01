Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce death of baby following pregnancy complications

NOTE: This article contains sensitive, graphic information that some readers might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

In a devastating social media post, couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced the death of their baby following pregnancy complications.

Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, said that they lost their son, whom they named Jack, on Wednesday morning, one month after announcing the pregnancy. The pair is already parents to son Miles Theodore, 2, and Luna Simone, 4.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” wrote Teigen next to a stark black-and-white photo of herself in tears.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she continued. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” she concluded. “But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Legend shared Teigen’s statement on his own Twitter account, and wrote, “We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Teigen also tweeted upon leaving the hospital.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

For the past several days, Teigen had been recounting her hospital experience on social media, citing complications with the pregnancy.

In late September, she was put on bed rest and eventually hospitalized for excessive bleeding from her placenta. She experienced a “huge blood clot” on Sept. 29 after receiving blood transfusions.

Teigen and Legend announced the surprise pregnancy in August, with People quoting the pair as saying it was a “miracle.” Teigen has been open about using in vitro fertilization in the past in order to conceive her other children, but Jack was conceived naturally.

“It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna,” she said to the publication at the time. “With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”

Teigen and Legend are getting support from around the world, and multiple celebrities have shared their condolences with the couple under the social media post, including Billy Eichner, Monica Lewinsky and Rosario Dawson.