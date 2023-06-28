Menu

Fire

Lightning strikes cause pair of house fires in Winnipeg

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 11:13 pm
A storm system that moved through Winnipeg Wednesday evening brought with it lightning which caused a pair of house fires.
A storm system that moved through Winnipeg Wednesday evening brought with it lightning which caused a pair of house fires.

According to the city, a home on Colley Crescent in the Valley Gardens area and another home on Brebeuf Road in Windsor Park both went up in flames due to lightning.

This happened just minutes apart, after 6 p.m.

The Colley fire started after lightning hit the roof, while the Brebeuf fire started after a tree was hit by lightning, falling over and hitting the home.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported.

The city says lightning fires are very fare as WFPS crews responded to just 11 fires caused by lightning between 2015-2021.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

