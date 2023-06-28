Lightning strikes cause pair of house fires in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A storm system that moved through Winnipeg Wednesday evening brought with it lightning which caused a pair of house fires.

According to the city, a home on Colley Crescent in the Valley Gardens area and another home on Brebeuf Road in Windsor Park both went up in flames due to lightning.

This happened just minutes apart, after 6 p.m.

The Colley fire started after lightning hit the roof, while the Brebeuf fire started after a tree was hit by lightning, falling over and hitting the home.

No injuries were reported.

The city says lightning fires are very fare as WFPS crews responded to just 11 fires caused by lightning between 2015-2021.