Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to probation breach charges

A Vernon man with a history of violence against women in the sex trade admitted on Wednesday to breaking his probation multiple times.

A representative from the BC Prosecution Service said that Curtis Sagmoen pleaded guilty at Vernon’s Law Courts to four breaches of probation. He had been accused of breaking his probation 14 times last year.

A number of Sagmoen’s probation orders are constructed around keeping him sober and from interacting with the sex trade in any way.

The next court appearance on these files is on Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m., in courtroom 201 in Vernon.

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing teen — 18-year-old Traci Genereaux — were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

The concerns around Sagmoen were amplified early in 2022 when RCMP issued a press release saying that Sagmoen, 42, who resides in the Salmon River Road area, is bound by a court-imposed probation order, a condition of which specifies that he “must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade workers.”