Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to probation breach charges

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 7:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Curtis Sagmoen accused of more breaches of probation'
Curtis Sagmoen accused of more breaches of probation
A North Okanagan man with a history of crimes victimizing sex trade workers, is accused of more violations of his probation and release conditions. New charges have been laid against Curtis Sagmoen bringing the total number of breaches he is now accused of to 14. Megan Turcato reports. – Feb 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vernon man with a history of violence against women in the sex trade admitted on Wednesday to breaking his probation multiple times.

A representative from the BC Prosecution Service said that Curtis Sagmoen pleaded guilty at Vernon’s Law Courts to four breaches of probation. He had been accused of breaking his probation 14 times last year.

A number of Sagmoen’s probation orders are constructed around keeping him sober and from interacting with the sex trade in any way.

Click to play video: 'New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm'
New information prompts public warning from RCMP for sex trade workers to avoid a rural property near Salmon Arm

The next court appearance on these files is on Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m., in courtroom 201 in Vernon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing teen — 18-year-old Traci Genereaux — were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

The concerns around Sagmoen were amplified early in 2022 when RCMP issued a press release saying that Sagmoen, 42, who resides in the Salmon River Road area, is bound by a court-imposed probation order, a condition of which specifies that he “must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade workers.”

More on Crime
CrimeVernonNorth OkanaganBC Prosecution ServiceCurtis Sagmoensex workersSagmoenvernon law courtsFire Arms
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content