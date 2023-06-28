Alberta RCMP seek suspect after woman reports being sexually assaulted as a child in 1990

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This post contains disturbing content.

The RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in southern Alberta more than 30 years ago.

On Wednesday afternoon, Taber RCMP issued a news release along with the photo and said they are hoping it will generate tips from the public.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that the 1990 assault was first reported to them within the past 12 months.

“In the summer of 1990, a six-year-old child was forcibly taken from her home just outside of Taber by a person who was known to her,” police said Wednesday. “She was taken to a vehicle that was driven by a male.

“The young girl was sexually assaulted by … (the male), which caused life-altering injuries.”

The RCMP said they believe the suspect’s name is “Ian” and that he was living in Taber at the time. They added that he may have also lived in Lethbridge shortly before or after.

Police added they believe the suspect drove a motorcycle but also had access to a “boxy” light blue or grey four-door sedan that was manufactured sometime in the 1980s.

A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article. The victim told police he was a smoker with very yellow and crooked teeth. Police said he had brown or dirty blond hair in 1990 and that it was a mullet hairstyle.

Police believe he would have been in his early 20s at the time and that he had a skinny build and was about five-foot-11 in height.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Taber/Vauxhall RCMP detachment at 403-223- 4447. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.