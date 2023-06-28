Suspect sought after stolen vehicle strikes 2 police cruisers in Mississauga

See more sharing options

Officers are searching for a pickup truck after it struck two police cruisers in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the Rathburn Road and Mavis Road area.

Police said officers attempted to contain a stolen truck, when the driver “intentionally struck cruisers.”

Officers said two of the force’s vehicles were damaged.

Police told Global News the officers tried to maneuver to contain the truck, but the suspect caught on, drove over the median and rammed the cruisers.

Police said airbags deployed in both vehicles, causing injuries to two officers.

Police said the injuries are minor and are air bag-related.

Police are searching for a black Ram pickup truck with an Ontario licence plate reading BL56559.

The vehicle has front-end damage, police said.