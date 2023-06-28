Menu

Crime

1 suspect in custody after Toronto transit operator threatened with knife: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 5:38 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
One person is in custody after a Toronto transit operator was threatened with a knife, police say.

In a tweet at around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto poice said the incident occurred at the Warden subway station.

Police said four males allegedly threatened the operator with a knife.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Police said one person was taken into police custody.

Suspect descriptions of the others was not immediately available.

Trains were temporarily bypassing the station, but service has resumed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

