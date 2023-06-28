16-year-old girl separated from group, missing after hike in B.C.’s Golden Ears Park

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old girl is missing after becoming separated from her peers on a hike in Golden Ears Park on Tuesday morning.

The group of four hiked the East Canyon Trail to Steve’s Lookout as part of an organized youth activity. They started around 9 a.m., left the lookout at about 2:45 p.m. and noticed that Esther Wang was not with them about 15 minutes later.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, the group returned to Steve’s Lookout to try and find Wang. Unsuccessful, the group leader returned to the trail entrance, where a park ranger reported her disappearance to police.

“Maple Ridge Search and Rescue was called out and has been searching through the night,” reads a Tuesday news release.

“A police drone has been deployed to assist with search efforts. Esther is carrying a cell phone, however, due to the remote area and lack of cell reception the pings have been negative.”

Sixteen-year-old Esther Wang was hiking with a youth group on the East Canyon Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Tues. June 27, 2023, and was separated from her peers. She is still missing, with search and rescue efforts now underway.

Police said Wang has food and water with her as well.

She is described as an Asian girl, about five feet three inches tall with a slim build. She has long black hair and began the hike wearing black leggings, a black jacket and a navy blue baseball hat. She also carried a blue, red and white backpack.

Anyone who was hiking in the park on Tuesday and may have information that could assist the search effort is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.