Fentanyl seized in Cobourg, Ont. resembled children’s candy: police

Two people face drug-related charges following a joint investigation by police in Cobourg and Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, as part of an ongoing investigation targeting illegal drug activity in Northumberland County, both police services launched a drug investigation following tips from the public.

The investigation led police to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 2 in Cobourg. Officers searched the vehicle and located approximately 160 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of cocaine. The estimated value of the seized drugs is $68,000.

Police note the fentanyl was pressed, coloured, scented and shaped to “resemble that of children’s candy.”

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were arrested.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence on King Street West in Cobourg where police seized a replica firearm, scales, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Cobourg, were jointly charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman was also charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both accused were held in custody for a court appearance in Cobourg at a future date.