Dan Carson, longtime radio host in Calgary, dies

Send this page to someone via email

Beloved country and sports radio host Dan Carson has died.

Carson grew up in Smithers, B.C., and scored his first radio gig in high school. His professional career in radio started in Calgary at Country 105 in the mid-1980s.

Carson maintained his position as a radio host on Country 105 for over 30 years, only taking a brief sabbatical to travel with the Triple-A Calgary Cannons baseball team as a radio host with CKO.

Carson was also a legendary game announcer with the Calgary Stampeders organization for more than three decades.

View image in full screen Dan Carson 30-year tribute at McMahon Stadium. Handout / John Vos

Carson was part of the popular close-knit morning show crew at Country 105, along with Robyn Adair, Charley West, Ray Grover, Doug Veronelly and Roger Rhodes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We called ourselves the Odd Squad because Dan was the odd one, and he would take on any challenge with joy. He was funny, unique and had such an interesting take on things,” said Adair.

The official Odd Squad.Robyn Adair, Dan Carson and Doug Veronelly. Handout / John Vos

Carson and Adair teamed up in 1989 and worked together until 2019, generating a reputation as funny, community-oriented philanthropists and winning more than 10 Canadian Country Music Association awards for Personalities of the Year.

The Odd Squad was also nominated, a handful of times, for the Personalities of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Association and the Country Music Association in Nashville, Tenn. They won the Country Music Association’s International Broadcasters of the Year Award in 2015.

“Dan was always thrilled with the nomination because it was recognition not only in Canada but in the U.S. too. We were very lucky to be very successful while we were a team, and he was a huge part of that,” said Adair.

Story continues below advertisement

Carson’s charity efforts most notably included the Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon for the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

2:21 Learn more about Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon

Carson was known as “the sports magnate” that would try anything, and broadcasted a sports report from the back of an elephant at the Calgary Zoo and from the Tower of Terror at Disneyland. His on-air interests also included politics and current events.

Carson’s departure from Country 105 was announced on Facebook in August 2019.

Those mourning the loss include colleagues and friends. Tributes poured in as many reflected on the impact Carson had in their lives.

“Dan Carson was more than just a radio host. For decades, he resonated with listeners, bringing joy and laughter. Dan’s unique ability to connect with people made him a beloved figure, and his passing will be deeply felt,” said Greg Johnson, the program director for Country 105.

Story continues below advertisement

OBITUARY: Shocked to learn this morning of the passing of Dan Carson, longtime public address announcer (30 years) at Stampeder football games. On Saturday, I saw him as he went to his position in the announce booth. Very jarring news. — markonfootball (@Markonfootball) June 28, 2023

“To me he was most memorable for the Calgary Stampede, which is going to be hard this year because there is no way to think about the Stampede without thinking about Dan,” said Adair.

Carson is survived by his two grown children, whom was incredibly proud of.

Country 105 and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.