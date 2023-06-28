Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Daniel Paul, historian who wrote painful story of Mi’kmaq people, dies at 84

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaw elder helps unveil new park name after more than 30 years of fighting for change'
Mi’kmaw elder helps unveil new park name after more than 30 years of fighting for change
In the late 1980s, Daniel Paul, a Mi’kmaw elder and scholar, began his quest to have public commemoration of a colonial military leader responsible for violent acts of oppression against Mi’kmaq, removed from municipal assets. After more than three decades of advocacy, he joined other community leaders to unveil “an achievement for all communities.” – Jun 21, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Daniel Paul, a Mi’kmaw elder who documented the often painful details of his people’s history, has died at the age of 84.

Paul’s book “We Were Not the Savages” revealed how European history has glossed over the brutal tactics of colonial governments and has failed to diagnose the true cause of the Mi’kmaq people’s sharp decline.

His research helped convince Nova Scotia politicians that statues, school names and even a coast guard ship should no longer bear the name of Edward Cornwallis, the province’s first governor, who offered rewards for Indigenous scalps.

Story continues below advertisement

The final and fourth edition of his book confronted critics who said scalping was common in 18th-century warfare, responding with arguments that the governor’s tactics were a deliberate attack on unarmed Mi’kmaq civilians.

Click to play video: 'Crews remove controversial Cornwallis statue from Halifax park'
Crews remove controversial Cornwallis statue from Halifax park

His niece, Candice Lee Sylliboy, says Paul died early Tuesday morning, describing him as an intelligent, loving and wise man whose family and nation will miss dearly.

Trending Now

Errol Sharpe, co-owner of Fernwood Publishing, which published the most recent editions of “We Were Not the Savages,” says that book has had the most enduring impact on Nova Scotia society of any book he has been involved with.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.

More on Canada
Edward CornwallisDaniel PaulWe were not the SavagesMi'kmaw elder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content