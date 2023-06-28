‘We’re not going to allow it in our city’: Port Coquitlam bans open drug use in public

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns for public safety have led to the City of Port Coquitlam, B.C., updating its bylaws on illicit drug use.

“Fentanyl doesn’t mix with children’s playgrounds. It’s just not appropriate. We’re not going to allow it in our city. We’re going to address it to the best of our ability and, hopefully, the province will take some action as well,” Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West told Global News.

Port Coquitlam council amended its bylaw on the use of substances in spaces like parks and playgrounds to include all public areas.

0:24 Increased smoking fines in Port Coquitlam

City staff acknowledged that the province’s decriminalization of certain drugs in January posed a difficulty in enforcing the city’s existing bylaws, which led to the changes.

Story continues below advertisement

The amendment enables officers to address the use of drugs but not possession itself.

West said the change needed to happen with parks being packed with people during the busy summer months and to ensure public safety.

“What we were seeing on the ground demanded (this),” West said.

“There was no bylaw, no law, for our officers to address instances where you have people using drugs in places where children were gathering. We needed to take action right now, so that is what we’ve done.”

Port Coquitlam said it notified Fraser Health about the amendment prior to its passing as drug use is considered an issue of public health.

Global News has reached out to Fraser Health for comment.