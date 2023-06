See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are set to provide information on a “sextortion” investigation that began in January.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Trevor Thompson from the financial crime unit and Stephen Sauer, director of Cypertip.ca, will answer questions related to the case at police headquarters.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.