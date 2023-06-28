Ontario man charged after taking a ‘selfie’ with a terminally ill patient facing new offence

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Middlesex County have charged a southwestern Ontario man with criminal harassment after an incident at a drag queen storytime event in Parkhill earlier this year.

Middlesex OPP say the investigation began on April 29 at a public event held at the Parkhill Library. Sources tell Global News that a drag queen storytime event was taking place at the library on that day.

According to media reports, dozens of people gathered outside the library to protest against the event while another group supporting the event protected the attendees. Multiple OPP officers were present.

Bubba Pollock, 34, of West Lorne, been charged with criminal harassment for his alleged involvement.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in London on Aug. 16.

Pollock was also charged with criminal harassment by Windsor police earlier this month after allegedly taking a “selfie” with a terminally ill patient.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the incident occurred in the palliative care unit at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) in Windsor after officers were contacted by a 36-year-old woman who reported being consistently harassed by Pollock via social media following the Wortley Village Pride event in London.

Officers say that the harassment continued with Pollock driving from London to the Windsor hospital where he took a “selfie” with the alleged victim’s terminally ill father, posting it on social media and later sending it to the woman.

Multiple residents and community advocates have publicly stated that the incident in Windsor “crossed a very serious line,” and accused Pollock of “harassing and terrorizing the 2SLGBTQIA+ community as well as organizing protests like the one at Wortley Pride.”

In a since-deleted statement on Pollock’s Facebook account, a comment indicated he would be organizing a protest against drag queen storytime during the Pride event.

“I fully respect an event that is pro-gay, however bringing children into it with Drag Queen Storytime is what I have an issue with and why there will be a protest,” said a statement posted to his account.

Windsor police said that Pollock was released from custody following the incident and is set to return to court at a later date.