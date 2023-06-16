Ontario man accused of taking selfie with terminally ill patient, charged with harassment

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man has been charged with criminal harassment following an incident in Windsor earlier this week.

According to the Windsor Police Service, officers were contacted on Thursday after a 36-year-old woman reported being consistently harassed through social media following the Wortley Village Pride event in London last weekend.

Police say the harassment continued with the suspect driving from London to a hospital in Windsor where he took a ‘selfie’ with the alleged victim’s terminally ill father.

Police say the accused posted the photo on social media and sent it to the woman.

No physical injuries were reported in the incident.

Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock, 34, of London, was arrested by members of the London Police Service. He was released from custody and will return to court at a later date, Windsor police said.

Global News has learned that the woman’s father is in palliative care at the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) in Windsor.

HDGH wrote in an email to Global News that they “cannot comment further as this is a police matter.”

“We have been in discussions with the family and are providing support during this time,” the statement added.

A copy of the alleged photo was reposted with permission of the alleged victim and their family on Tuesday by Diversity Ed, a 2SLGBTQ inclusivity training provider for Canadian youth and adults.

The organization called the incident “an act of intimidation and violence,” accusing Pollock of “harassing and terrorizing the 2SLGBTQIA+ community as well as organizing protests like the one at Wortley Pride this past weekend.”

In a since deleted statement released last week, a comment posted to Pollock’s Facebook account indicated he would be organizing a protest against Drag Queen Storytime during the Pride event.

“I fully respect an event that is pro-gay, however bringing children into it with Drag Queen Storytime is what I have an issue with and why there will be a protest,” said a statement posted to his account, adding that roughly 60 people would also be protesting.

Protesters had a sign that read, “Why do drag queens feel the need to perform in front of our children???” while counter-protesters were heard chanting, “trans rights are human rights.”

Multiple residents and community advocates have spoken out against the accused, with many saying the incident in Windsor “crossed a very serious line.”

Global News has reached out to Pollock for comment.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct miscommunication relating to court documents.

– with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Matthew Trevithick.