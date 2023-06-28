Menu

Crime

SIU investigates police shooting during disturbance call in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 9:18 am
Ontario's police watchdog are investigating the shooting of a man in Burlington, Ont. June 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario's police watchdog are investigating the shooting of a man in Burlington, Ont. June 27, 2023. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a Halton police officer shot a man in Burlington, Ont., on Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident involved several officers who were engaging with a 43-year-old man during a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the area of Dynes Road and Prospect Street.

Investigators say officers interacted with a man brandishing a gun, and at one point a Halton officer discharging his firearm at the man.

After being struck, the man was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

The SIU says it has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

