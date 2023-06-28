SIU investigates police shooting during disturbance call in Burlington

See more sharing options

Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a Halton police officer shot a man in Burlington, Ont., on Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident involved several officers who were engaging with a 43-year-old man during a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the area of Dynes Road and Prospect Street.

Investigators say officers interacted with a man brandishing a gun, and at one point a Halton officer discharging his firearm at the man.

After being struck, the man was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

The SIU says it has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.