Southern Ontario air quality has ‘deteriorated’ due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has put a large portion of Ontario under a “special air quality statement” due to smoke from wildfires.

The weather agency said smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec have moved into the areas and the air quality has deteriorated.

“High levels of air pollution are expected to continue into today due to smoke from forest fires,” Environment Canada said early Wednesday.

The special weather statement stretches along southern Ontario from Windsor and London, through the Greater Toronto Area to just outside of Ottawa. It also goes north through Barrie, cottage country and North Bay.

The northwestern part of Ontario along the Manitoba border is also under the same warning.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” Environment Canada said.

Conditions are only expected to improve for some areas by Thursday night, they said.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” Environment Canada said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 66 active fires in Northern Ontario, and as of this morning, 76 fires were burning across Quebec.

Here is the full list of areas in Ontario under the special air quality statement.

Simcoe – Delhi – Norfolk, Ont.

Dunnville – Caledonia – Haldimand, Ont.

Brantford – County of Brant, Ont.

City of Toronto, Ont.

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region, Ont.

Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region, Ont.

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham, Ont.

Cobourg – Colborne – Western Northumberland County, Ont.

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Apsley – Woodview – Northern Peterborough County, Ont.

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Peterborough City – Lakefield – Southern Peterborough County, Ont.

City of Hamilton, Ont.

Mississauga – Brampton, Ont.

Halton Hills – Milton, Ont.

Burlington – Oakville, Ont.

St. Catharines – Grimsby – Northern Niagara Region, Ont.

Niagara Falls – Welland – Southern Niagara Region, Ont.

— with a file from The Canadian Press