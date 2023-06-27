4-year-old girl reported missing in Toronto, police say

Police are searching for a four-year-old girl reported missing in Toronto.
Toronto police said Shauna-Kay was last seen on June 22 at 10 a.m. in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.
Officers said the force was made aware that the child was missing on Tuesday.
Police said the child is three-feet tall, with braided black hair worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, grey pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
