Crime

4-year-old girl reported missing in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 5:28 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Police are searching for a four-year-old girl reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said Shauna-Kay was last seen on June 22 at 10 a.m. in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Officers said the force was made aware that the child was missing on Tuesday.

Police said the child is three-feet tall, with braided black hair worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, grey pants and white shoes.

Police are searching for four-year-old Shauna-Kay reported missing in Toronto.
Police are searching for four-year-old Shauna-Kay reported missing in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

