Thompson RCMP bust 7 impaired drivers in weekend crackdown

Between Friday, June 23, and Sunday, June 25, Manitoba RCMP say they took seven impaired drivers off the road in Thompson, Man.

“Driving while impaired is an extremely high-risk driving behaviour,” said Staff Sgt. Shane Flanagan of Thompson RCMP.

“In one weekend, seven people that we know of chose to drive impaired and put the lives of everyone else on the road at risk.

“We will continue to strongly enforce against impaired driving. People know this is dangerous behaviour and are choosing to do it anyway. It is unacceptable.”

The first driver on Friday was found by an officer on patrol on Princeton Drive at 11:40 p.m., police say. The vehicle was driving with no lights and a roadside breath sample was taken. Police say the 37-year-old woman showed a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

The second driver was nabbed on Saturday at 6:40 a.m. when police received a report about a possible impaired driver leaving a business on Thompson Drive South. The vehicle was found by an officer and the 28-year-old woman driving it showed signs of impairment, according to police.

She registered a fail on a screening device and was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

The third driver was caught later that same day at 3:40 p.m. when police were alerted to a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 6 south of Thompson. Police say they found the vehicle and the 49-year-old man who was driving refused to provide samples of his breath. He has been charged with impaired operation, refusing to comply with a breath demand, and several highway traffic act offences.

Later on, at 11:30 p.m., police say they became aware of an intoxicated man leaving a business on Cree Road and driving away. The vehicle was found by officers and the 41-year-old man failed on the screening device and he also received a 90-day prohibition.

Very soon after, at 11:42 p.m. police say a woman was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on Station Road. Officers spoke to the driver and notice signs of impairment. The 57-year-old man driving the vehicle drove away but police found him.

He also registered a fail on the screen device and was issued a 90-day prohbition. Police say the woman who was struck was not physically harmed.

On Sunday, at 2:22 a.m., an officer on patrol became aware of a man who was believed to be intoxicated. Police say the man had been refused service at a business on Public Road. The 23-year-old drove away but police caught up with him and he blew a warning on the screen device and received a three-day prohibition.

Then, at 8:14 p.m. Sunday, police learned that a vehicle had driven into a fence in a parking lot on Thompson Drive North. Police say officers found the 40-year-old man driving the vehicle and he blew a fail on the screening device. Later samples of breath showed a blood alcohol level of four and a half times the legal limit.

He was charged with impaired operation and several other highway traffic act offences.

Year-to-date in Manitoba, 62 people have died on roadways in RCMP jurisdiction, the Mounties say. High-risk driving behaviours, such as impaired driving, speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing a seatbelt, were contributing factors in many of these deaths.