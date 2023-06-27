Winnipeg welcomes back a weekly summer farmers market

Winnipeg will once more be home to a weekly summer farmers market this year.
The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market is kicking off its weekly series on June 28, opening its doors to the public every Wednesday. As an opportunity to celebrate Multicultural Day, the market will kickstart the summer season with “prizes, live music, and fresh groceries.” Performances by the Soaring Eagle Singers, Flatland Ceili Band and HiLife Steel Orchestra are scheduled as well.
The market will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Alongside the weekly market, the organization is looking to Canada Day celebrations on July 1. Calling it a “birthday bash,” the market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a range of events and activities, including more than 115 vendors taking part in the market, face painting and pony rides, live performances, and guided tours of the McDougall House.
More information can be found online.
