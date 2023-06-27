100,000 kilometres logged on Saskatoon e-scooters in first month

Send this page to someone via email

Since the launch of the e-scooter pilot program on May 18, Saskatoon e-scooter riders have put on a total of 100,000 kilometres around the city.

Isaac Ransom, head of corporate affairs at Neuron Mobility, said the numbers speak for themselves in terms of success but Saskatoon residents have brought up concerns online over problems with the geo-locators in the scooters, allowing people to take them out of range. They’ve also reported trouble parking the scooters on their mats.

Global News asked Ransom to comment on the geo-locator issues that residents are seeing, but he just said that residents need to be following the guidelines on the app.

“You are guided by the geo-fencing map which is in the app and so you should see where you should be parking appropriately. The scooter won’t allow you to end your ride if you are in one of those areas which are restricted in parking.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked why some of the e-scooters are being found out of range, he skipped around the question and instead reminded residents that the scooters cannot be operated on the sidewalk.

“The majority of the geo-fences are working properly and when you go on a sidewalk, as soon as you enter the sidewalk and are going a little bit of distance, the scooter will indicate that you shouldn’t be riding there and should return to the riding area.”

He said Neuron will adjust the geo-fences as necessary.

“The 100,000 kilometres speaks for itself besides a few minor issues The kilometres travelled is speaking to the mode of transportation being in demand,” Ransom said.

100,000 kilometers is the equivalent of 200 round trips to Regina or circling the globe 2.5 times.

“It’s not just about some of the other issues that we have heard in the city. It’s also about making the economic case for safe riding and enjoying the many amenities in this great city. ”

Neuron believes the scooters will create huge economic benefits for the city.

“On average, a single e-scooter generates $11,300 in economic spending every year,” Ransom said. “So, you can imagine what the economic impact is going to be on a fleet of 250 e-scooters. It’s going to be nearly $3 million.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neuron reminded riders in a media release to never operate while intoxicated, park responsibly and wear the helmets provided, which is a legal requirement in the city.

“Not only are we sanitizing our helmets frequently, we are also sanitizing the devices to make sure they are clean for pedestrian use,” Ransom said.

He added riders can use their own helmet if they would prefer.

Ransom said those who don’t obey the rules will be removed from the app.

Over the summer, pop-up tents will be found around the city to help educate the public on scooter safety.

— with files from Global News’ Brody Langager