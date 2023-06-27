Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bullets strike unopened Toronto daycare in reported drive-by shooting: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 8:27 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say bullets have hit a daycare in an apparent drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police said the shots were fired at around 7:35 a.m. at a daycare in the Market Street and The Esplanade area.

The bullets struck a daycare in the area but it was not open and no injuries were reported, investigators said.

Police said the daycare will remained closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Toronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingMarket StreetThe Esplanadetoronto daycare shottoronto driveby shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content