Bullets strike unopened Toronto daycare in reported drive-by shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say bullets have hit a daycare in an apparent drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police said the shots were fired at around 7:35 a.m. at a daycare in the Market Street and The Esplanade area.

The bullets struck a daycare in the area but it was not open and no injuries were reported, investigators said.

Police said the daycare will remained closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.

SHOOTING:

Market St + The Esplanade

7:33 a.m.

– Police have responded to reports of a drive-by shooting, with bullets striking a daycare

– No reported injuries, daycare was not open

– Officers are on scene investigating

– Anyone w/info contact police @TPS51Div#GO1482496

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 27, 2023