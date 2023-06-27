Bullets strike unopened Toronto daycare in reported drive-by shooting: police

Toronto police say bullets have hit a daycare in an apparent drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning.
Police said the shots were fired at around 7:35 a.m. at a daycare in the Market Street and The Esplanade area.
The bullets struck a daycare in the area but it was not open and no injuries were reported, investigators said.
Police said the daycare will remained closed for the investigation.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.
More on Crime
- Ontario family files $9M lawsuit after toddler nearly drowns in ice-covered pool
- Man found dead north of Calgary identified as San Francisco-area resident, death deemed homicide
- ‘The fear we are living with’: LGBTQ2 Ugandans in hiding after new anti-homosexuality law passed
- Prosecutors seek death penalty for University of Idaho killings suspect
Comments