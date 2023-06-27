Wildfire smokes results in air pollution across London, Ont. region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfires burning in northeastern Ontario and Quebec have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the London region.

The national weather agency said in a statement that smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into the area into Tuesday afternoon and evening, resulting in deteriorated air quality.

The special air quality statement is currently in effect for London, Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” Environment Canada wrote in a statement. “People with lung disease, such as asthma or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.”

Conditions are expected to improve for some areas on Thursday.

Until then, the weather agency advises residents to keep indoor air clean, use an air purifier with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and avoid air purifiers that produce ozone.

“If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask, such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator, that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke,” read the statement.

The statement also advises residents to stop outdoor activities if they experience “shortness of breath, wheezing, including asthma attacks, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains.”

“Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms.”