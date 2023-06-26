Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged with sexual assault following public tips

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 9:00 pm
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Calgary police credit tips from the public with leading them to make an arrest. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have identified, arrested and charged a man following a sexual assault reported in early June.

Police said on June 7 at around 11:15 p.m., a woman was in the process of renting an e-scooter near the 8 Street S.W. CTrain station when they say an unknown man grabbed her from behind and touched her in a sexual manner without consent.

Trending Now

A number of tips from the public helped police identify the man.

Perjot Sidhu, 23, was charged with one count of sexual assault. He is due in court on Aug. 1.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSexual Assaultdowntown calgaryCalgary Sexual AssaultCTrain Stationescooter rental
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content