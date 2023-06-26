Calgary man charged with sexual assault following public tips

Calgary police have identified, arrested and charged a man following a sexual assault reported in early June.
Police said on June 7 at around 11:15 p.m., a woman was in the process of renting an e-scooter near the 8 Street S.W. CTrain station when they say an unknown man grabbed her from behind and touched her in a sexual manner without consent.
Trending Now
A number of tips from the public helped police identify the man.
Perjot Sidhu, 23, was charged with one count of sexual assault. He is due in court on Aug. 1.
More on Crime
- Ontario family files $9M lawsuit after toddler nearly drowns in ice-covered pool
- Man found dead north of Calgary identified as San Francisco-area resident, death deemed homicide
- Prosecutors seek death penalty for University of Idaho killings suspect
- Colorado Springs mass shooter sentenced to life in prison: ‘The devil awaits’
Comments