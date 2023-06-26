Calgary man charged with sexual assault following public tips

See more sharing options

Calgary police have identified, arrested and charged a man following a sexual assault reported in early June.

Police said on June 7 at around 11:15 p.m., a woman was in the process of renting an e-scooter near the 8 Street S.W. CTrain station when they say an unknown man grabbed her from behind and touched her in a sexual manner without consent.

A number of tips from the public helped police identify the man.

Perjot Sidhu, 23, was charged with one count of sexual assault. He is due in court on Aug. 1.