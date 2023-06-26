Toronto election: Voting hours extended at handful of polling stations, city says

See more sharing options

A handful of polling stations for the Toronto mayoral byelection will have extended hours on Monday.

In a press release Monday afternoon, the city said the hours have been extended “due to earlier interruptions.”

Voting hours have been extended at the following locations:

West Hill Apartments at 4175 Lawrence Ave. E., Assembly Room (Ward 24 – Sub 37). This polling station will remain open until 8:15 p.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic School at 75 Hupfield Trl., Gym (Ward 25, Sub 8). This polling station will remain open until 8:15 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at 636 Glenholme Ave., Gym (Ward 12 – Sub 3). This polling station will remain open until 8:20 p.m.

The Briton House at 700 Mount Pleasant Rd., Resident Entrance (Ward 12 – Sub 6). This polling station will remain open until 9 p.m.

According to the city, any voter who is in line at these locations by the extended closing time will be permitted to cast their ballot.

Each of the other voting locations across the city will close at 8 p.m.

Global News will have the results of the vote here.