Toronto election: Live results of 2023 vote for city’s next mayor

Toronto’s 2023 byelection comes to a close on Monday as voters head to the polls to decide the city’s next mayor. Polls close at 8 p.m. and when they do, Global News will have live, real-time results posted on this page.

The results will be posted for all 102 candidates, including top-polling candidates Olivia Chow, Mark Saunders, Ana Bailão, Josh Matlow, Anthony Furey, Mitzie Hunter and Brad Bradford. The live results posted by Global News will show how many votes each candidate receives, the percentage, and how many polls are reporting. Data can be sorted for Toronto as a whole or by a specific riding.

Global News has also compiled an in-depth promise tracker of the top-polling candidates and held interviews with the top seven contenders to be Toronto mayor. Additional details on what voters need to know to cast a ballot can be found in this Global News story.

As the polls close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Global News will provide complete Decision Toronto coverage of the votes being tabulated and the declaration of the mayor-elect. You can watch that stream here, on our Global News YouTube page, or listen to the radio on 640 Toronto.

John Tory’s resignation

The byelection comes after former mayor John Tory made a stunning admission in February to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a former member of his staff. During that last-minute Friday night press conference, Tory abruptly announced his intention to step down from the top job.

Tory had just entered his third term as mayor after the 2022 municipal elections were held across Ontario on Oct. 24. He was first elected by Torontonians in 2014.

He had made his admission on Feb. 10 but did not immediately file his resignation papers and instead stayed on for almost a week to see the City’s budget plan pass through city council. After it passed during the very late hours on Feb. 15, he submitted his official papers to leave his post as mayor. The resignation took effect two days later after a transition period with deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie.

McKelvie then took the reigns as mayor as the top job became vacant while the City planned for a byelection to find the next mayor of Toronto on June 26.

The race to become mayor

Several polls, including an Ipsos poll conducted for Global News, suggested mayoral candidate Olivia Chow remained the frontrunner in the final stretch of the campaign with a seemingly unassailable lead.

The polling, completed between June 9 and June 13, showed Chow was positioned well in front of every other candidate in the race at 38 per cent of the popular vote.

Mark Saunders was in second place with 14 per cent of the popular vote while Ana Bailão had 12 per cent, the poll found.

The other candidates would receive less than 10 per cent of the popular vote each: Josh Matlow (eight per cent), Anthony Furey (seven per cent), Mitzie Hunter and Brad Bradford (both six per cent).

The top five issues Torontonians have been concerned with during the campaign are housing affordability, cost of living, crime and safety, spending taxpayers’ money wisely, and public transit.

Other top issues for voters include homelessness, controlling taxes, traffic congestion, economy and jobs, city finance and budget, social services and fighting climate change.